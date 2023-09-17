We are proud of you: Bainimarama

[Source: FijiFirst/ Facebook]

Among the many who have taken time to wish the Fiji Water Flying Fijians well for the match against Australia is former Prime Minister and FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama.

In a video, Bainimarama says many, including him, will be cheering for the national team in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Bainimarama reminds the boys that, as usual, the nation is behind them, cheering them on as they take on the Australians.

He adds that the nation knows that the team will give all they have, just like when they played Wales.

Bainimarama says he is proud of the Flying Fijians.