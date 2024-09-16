Water supply issues in Nasinu

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji/Facebook]

The Water Authority of Fiji has announced water supply disruptions in Nasinu and surrounding areas.

This is due to a burst main on the 300mm Nasinu Inlet Line Valve near Valelevu.

WAF is working on repairs and expects normal supply to resume once the work is completed.

Affected areas include those fed by the Nasinu reservoir, such as Vatuwaqa, Caubati, Flagstaff, Toorak and Domain.



Water carting trucks are on standby and can be requested in emergencies by calling 5777.