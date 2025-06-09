Waqanika to take plea next month

[File Photo]

Suva lawyer Tanya Waqanika will take her plea next month in the Suva Magistrates Court.

Waqanika is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption with one count of publicly indicating opposition to a political party, contrary to the Political Parties Act.

It is alleged that on or about 19 April 2024, while serving as a public officer, namely a board member of Investment Fiji and Telecom Fiji Limited, she publicly indicated opposition to the political party SODELPA.

Article continues after advertisement

She appeared before Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad this morning for mention.

FICAC State Counsel Rusiate Doidoi appeared for the prosecution and informed the court that amended charges had been filed to correct the spelling of Waqanika’s name.

Doidoi also submitted that additional disclosures have been filed and served, including documentation relating to her appointment as a director of Telecom Fiji Limited.

He further raised concerns that Waqanika had been publicly commenting on the case and making statements he described as misleading.

Doidoi told the court that as senior counsel, the accused should refrain from making public commentary on what he described as a live matter, as it could affect the administration of justice.

He requested that the court exercise control over the proceedings.

Resident Magistrate Prasad directed Waqanika to refrain from commenting online about matters before the court.

The matter has been adjourned to the 24th of next month for plea.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.