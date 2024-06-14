Waqa will serve the region well says PM

Fiji stands ready to support the newly-appointed Secretary-General of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat Baron Waqa in his leadership role.

While welcoming the SG during a special traditional ceremony at the Forum Secretariat Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he is looking forward to working with Waqa.

He highlighted that Waqa will serve the region and the Pacific people well, given his wealth of experience.

Article continues after advertisement

While highlighting the important role of the PIFs, the PM highlighted that our region continues to be confronted with multidimensional challenges.

He adds the Pacific countries work towards economic recovery and stability and climate change remains our greatest threat impacting our ability to meet our development aspirations.

Rabuka adds that there is an increased urgency for us as a region to act collectively to progress the shared priorities and goals as outlined in the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.