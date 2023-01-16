WAF sets priorities

[File Photo]

The Water Authority will be focusing on some key priority projects this year.

Chief Executive, Dr Amit Chanan has outlined a few projects they aim to deliver in the next seven months.

“The River project itself, the service strategy which is about new pipelines, villages along the river corridor, river delta, there are a number of package plans, Nabouwalu, there are projects adding pipelines from Vaturu Dam to Nadi so there are some bulk infrastructure projects that are adding supply security in Nadi and Suva that are some of our priority projects this year.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Chanan adds 70 percent of the projects were to be tendered by December last year.

Work is also underway at the new 50,000-litre Vunidawa Water Treatment Packaged Plant which will supply clean drinking water to the Vunidawa Hospital, Government Station, Quarters, nearby schools, and farmers.

The new $2.8 million project includes a new 50,000-litre water reservoir, expected to be completed early this year

The $270 million Rewa River Water Supply Scheme in Viria Naitasiri is also underway.