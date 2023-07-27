WAF CEO calls for urgency in investment

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji/ Facebook]

Water Authority of Fiji Chief Executive Amit Chanan has highlighted the critical importance of investing in water infrastructure renewal.

He says this will assist in securing the long-term viability of Fiji’s water supply.

Chanan expressed concerns about the idea of focusing solely on expanding the water network and building new infrastructure.

He states that while these projects may be exciting and garner attention, the real challenge lies in replacing aging pipes and maintaining the existing system.

“Pipes could be lying under the ground; you can walk over them without realizing it, and that’s the problem with our infrastructure; the bulk of our assets are out of our sight so we do need to ensure that infrastructure’s health by investing in it.”

Highlighting the issue of aging pipelines being out of sight and out of mind, Chanan underlined the need to prioritize this aspect to prevent disruptions in water supply to households.

He adds that only when people face water scarcity at home do they realize the urgency of fixing leaking pipes and other underlying issues.

In addition to infrastructure renewal, Chanan revealed that the WAF is considering a move towards corporatization.

This strategic step would enable the Authority to generate revenue and, in turn, reinvest in water infrastructure assets.