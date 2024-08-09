Village deterioration sparks government action

Deteriorating condition of villages

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of villages across Fiji.

He says this has prompted the revival of the Village Improvement Scheme.

In Parliament today, Minister Ifereimi Vasu emphasized that this initiative aims to address the declining standards in rural communities.

Vasu states that $2 million was allocated in the 2023-2024 buget to support this scheme as it is designed to enhance village infrastructure and living conditions.

Under this initiative, the Ministry received 283 applications from villages eager to participate and 30 of these have been approved.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Hon. Ifereimi Vasu

“The applications are required to provide one-quarter of the cost, with the government covering the remaining three-quarters. Of the 30 approved VIS projects, 14 are dedicated to village beautification.”

Vasu reports that $1.7 million of the allocated funds has already been utilized, with the remaining amount expected to be fully spent once materials are delivered.

The Ministry is closely monitoring the progress of these projects, all of which are scheduled for completion by the end of October this year.