Vehicle owners urged to be careful

Vehicle owners are reminded not to leave their cars unattended with the keys in the ignition.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu issued the reminder following two reports where suspects stole vehicles after finding the keys in the ignition.

ACP Driu says opportunists will take advantage of such scenarios, urging vehicle owners to be more careful and to secure their vehicles at all times.

Article continues after advertisement

He says opportunists have no regard for anyone when they are intent on committing a crime, and this also applies to victim’s families if they are also in a vehicle.

He says once a report is received, check points will be erected with the intent of ensuring the vehicle is not used in the commission of another crime.