Urgent action needed to protect children

[ FilePhoto ]

Director of Children’s Arieta Tagivetaua has raised concerns over the growing influence of pornography on young minds.

She has described pornography as a “drug” in itself, citing its addictive nature and the harmful impact it has on society’s most vulnerable.

Tagivetaua says they have tabled a firm position to ban pornography access for minors, emphasizing the need for urgent action.

She highlighted the growing prevalence of pornography in today’s digital landscape and its detrimental effects on mental and emotional development.

“We want to see that our Fiji is safe for Children and we have to ensure that we a tight framework so that our children who are vulnerable are protected.”

Tagivetaua emphasizes the development of a comprehensive strategy and work plan to identify key priorities for the next two years.

She is urging the public to actively report any instances of child exploitation to the appropriate authorities, stressing the importance of swift action to protect vulnerable children.