Unity among Fijians imperative: PM

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, says Fiji has over the years suffered the folly of division along ethnic, religious, and provincial lines.

However, he says throughout history, we have seen clearly, and quite painfully at times the absolute imperative of unity among all Fijians.

Speaking at the launch of the commemorative stamps for the Fiji Sevashram Sangha in Suva yesterday evening, the Prime Minister highlighted that experience has shown the immeasurable value of the common and equal citizenship of all Fijians share today.

He says it has taught Fijians that we must move forward as one nation, one people, leaving no one behind.

“You have supported Fijians, not based on who they are, but rather on the difficulty of the circumstances that they face. Because regardless of our faith and regardless of the way we worship, Fijians know what is right, we know what is wrong, and we know we must do what we can to aid those who need our help.”

While marking the 125th Birthday of founder, Swami Pranavananda Maharaj, and 20 years of service by the Fiji Sevashram Sangha, the Prime Minister acknowledged the work of the Sevasharm.