Unified effort for brighter future

A Minister and two Assistant Ministers met with representatives from the Fiji Police Force to discuss issues concerning youth homelessness, drug peddling, and street kids in Lautoka City.

The meeting which was chaired by the Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna was held last Friday.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru and Assistant Minister for Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, and Lautoka-based police officers were also part of the meeting.

Tubuna says the travel advisory issued by the US, Canadian, and New Zealand Governments is not conducive to Fiji’s effort to encourage more tourists to visit our shores.

The dialogue transitioned to the vital subject of youth employment, underscoring the government’s mission to connect job seekers.

Minister for Youth Jese Saukuru expressed concerns about the rising number of homeless youth in Fiji.

He stresses that these youth need the necessary support system to help them regain stability and realize their full potential.

He adds the Government is dedicated to finding lasting solutions to this pressing issue.

Drug peddling and its impact on youth were also discussed.

The minister has stated that there is a need for a comprehensive approach that includes prevention, enforcement, and rehabilitation.