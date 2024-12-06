UNICEF lauds passing of child safety laws, assures support

[Source: ChildSafe Australia]

UNICEF says it will work closely with the Government to ensure full and effective implementation of the new Child Care and Protection Act, and Child Justice Act.

UNICEF Pacific Representative Jonathan Veitch said they welcomed the passage of the two new laws and commended the Government’s efforts to strengthen the child protection system.

“We congratulate the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection for this significant milestone which reflects a clear commitment to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and other international standards on child protection,” he said.

“UNICEF is proud to have supported the development of these Acts. We will continue to work closely with the Government to ensure full and effective implementation of the new legislation.”

The Child Care and Protection Act includes the establishment of a Department for Children within the Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection, prioritises the prevention of violence, and creates new criminal offences in response to emerging threats children face in the digital age, such as online grooming.

The Child Justice Act promotes the rehabilitation of children in conflict with the law and ensures that child-sensitive proceedings will be used throughout the justice system.

UNICEF says child abuse, including sexual abuse, is all too common in the Pacific, with 34 percent of girls experiencing childhood sexual abuse, and in Fiji alone, more than half of all reported cases of sexual violence are committed against children.

UNICEF says given the high levels of child mistreatment as well as many emerging challenges children are facing in Fiji, the new laws are essential to bring about change.

UNICEF says the Acts reaffirm the right of every child to a safe and protective environment, while also focusing on children living in vulnerable and marginalized situations.

They provide guidance on how Fiji can develop and implement long term safety measures to protect children from violence, abuse, neglect, and exploitation – including on online platforms.

Investment in prevention and response makes economic sense, as evidenced by the recently completed study on the Economic Costs of Violence Against Children in Fiji , showing violence against children costs Fiji 4.2 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product.