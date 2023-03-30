UN focuses on development of music industry in Fiji

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]
A joint United Nations project is focusing on supporting policy development that will allow musicians to operate in a more enabling environment.
It will also look at capacity-building gaps and how they should be addressed locally by relevant bodies.
A hybrid meeting was conducted last week to acquire a better understanding of the music industry and the actual situation regarding the music ecosystem in Fiji.
[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]
Participants included key stakeholders and representatives from relevant government and non-government organizations and the local music industry.
[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]
The discussion covered various topics such as policies and regulations, grants and funding, professional development and awareness, tourism, remuneration, and accessibility.
[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]