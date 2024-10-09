UN calls for urgent social reforms

A new United Nations report has issued a stark warning that over 260 million people in the Asia-Pacific region could fall into poverty over the next decade unless stronger social protection measures are implemented.

The report, titled ‘Protecting our Future Today: Social Protection in Asia and the Pacific’, highlights rising levels of monetary and non-monetary poverty with nearly 45 per cent of the region’s population lacking adequate social protection systems.

Released during the eighth session of the Committee on Social Development, the report calls for urgent action to address critical challenges such as demographic changes, climate impacts, and the effects of digitalization.

Article continues after advertisement

Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana has stressed the need for immediate reforms to enhance resilience and ensure that no one is left behind.

Research Advisor at Khazanah Research Institute Jomo Kwame also spoke on the importance of a coordinated national response to address the region’s socio-economic issues.

He states that the costs of inaction far outweigh the investments required to strengthen social protection systems.

As regional leaders gather to discuss socio-economic challenges, the report urges partnership to build more inclusive and resilient systems for a just and sustainable future.