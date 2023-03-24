UK and Fiji strengthen ties

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka (left), United Kingdom and Northern Ireland’s Special Envoy to the Commonwealth Jo Lomas.

The partnership between the United Kingdom and Fiji provides opportunities to advance economic prosperity, climate resilience and sustainable development.

This has been highlighted during a meeting between Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka and United Kingdom and Northern Ireland’s Special Envoy to the Commonwealth Jo Lomas.

Rabuka has acknowledged the support that UK has provided to Fiji over the years in areas of socioeconomic development.

The meeting enabled exchange of views on building stronger collaboration between the Commonwealth, Fiji and the Pacific region in the build-up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting to be held in Samoa in 2024.

Rabuka is looking forward to participating at the next CHOGM in Samoa.

Lomas says the UK is grateful for Fiji’s support to Commonwealth and looks forward for enhanced engagements with Fiji in the run-up to the CHOGM24.