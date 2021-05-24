Crime
Two fire incidents under investigation in Taveuni
August 7, 2021 1:20 pm
There were two more separate fire incidents in Taveuni early this morning.
Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms the Assistant Roko Tui Cakaudrove office was partially destroyed in a fire in Somosomo Taveuni.
The National Fire Authority officers quickly responded to the fire and managed to contain it.
However, in the second fire, a house was completely destroyed in Drekeniwai Settlement in Taveuni.
An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.
This is the third time a fire has occurred on the island with a mosque and a shop was also destroyed in a fire just two weeks ago.
