Two fire incidents under investigation in Taveuni

There were two more separate fire incidents in Taveuni early this morning.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms the Assistant Roko Tui Cakaudrove office was partially destroyed in a fire in Somosomo Taveuni.

The National Fire Authority officers quickly responded to the fire and managed to contain it.

However, in the second fire, a house was completely destroyed in Drekeniwai Settlement in Taveuni.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

This is the third time a fire has occurred on the island with a mosque and a shop was also destroyed in a fire just two weeks ago.