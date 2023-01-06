Two charged for bomb threats

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP). [File]

Two people were charged for making bomb threats and false statements at a local airport.

This was revealed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for incidents of serious crimes recorded in December.

The accused persons allegedly informed security officers that they had bombs in their possession.

Article continues after advertisement

There were 25 people charged with a total of 28 counts of separate incidents last month.

The offences include once case each of murder, attempted murder, grievous harm and manslaughter.

Two cases of aggravated robbery and seven aggravated burglary cases, ten cases of theft, three serious assault.

There were 17 victims of the 28 counts of separate incidents.

There was one incident where the accused and the victim were related to one another and out of the 25 accused persons, two were juveniles where each were charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery offences

A 48-year-old man was charged with the murder of his 74-year-old father.

The accused allegedly struck his father with a cane knife whilst drunk.

There was one incident where two accused persons were charged with the attempted murder of a 70-year-old man.

A private prosecution was filed in this matter by a lawyer, however, the DPP took over the matter and filed a discontinuance to allow police to complete the investigation.

A 44-year-old man was charged with the manslaughter of a 48-year-old man.

The accused allegedly punched the victim who fell and hit his head which resulted in his death.

There was one incident where a 41-year-old man was charged with three counts of serious assault and one count of an act with intent to cause grievous harm.

The accused allegedly assaulted two police officers.

Cash and assorted items ranging from $980 to $11,000 were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft offences which consisted of home invasions, shop burglaries, carjacking, and night street robberies.

There was one incident where a 50-year-old man was charged with the aggravated robbery of a vehicle.

The accused allegedly used a knife to threaten a 65-year-old taxi driver to steal his taxi worth $11,000 and a mobile phone.