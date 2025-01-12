Tuisawau welcomes Tuinaceva’s appointment

Honourable Naisa Tuinaceva taking the oath of office as the new Assistant Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services, and Transport, witnessed by His Excellency the President, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, at the State House on Friday. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Public Works, Transport, and Meteorological Services Ro Filipe Tuisawau has welcomed the appointment of Naisa Tuinaceva as his assistant minister.

Tuisawau says Tuinaceva’s appointment will strengthen the ministry’s services, particularly in the transport sector.

He adds Tuinaceva’s extensive professional qualifications and experience, including his role as a former executive of the Land Transport Authority, will benefit the ministry.

Ro Filipe also highlighted that he had worked closely with Tuinaceva in Parliament on transport issues and acknowledged his constructive contributions in this area.