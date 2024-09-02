Truth and reconciliation process is vital says PM

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the immunity provisions of the 2013 Constitution do not necessarily affect or deter the consultation process for the framework of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Rabuka says the process of truth and reconciliation must run its course in seeking unity and reconciliation in Fiji.

He adds that this is something that the country must and should do.

The Prime Minister says the outcome of the current consultation process will shape the Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Rabuka says that when the issue of immunity arises during the consultations and its impact on the immunity clause of the 2013 Constitution is clear, it will be incorporated into the Constitutional Review process.

He has welcomed the public response to the public consultations that have begun on the framework of the Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

He adds that the attendance of former politicians, community and religious leaders, NGO representatives, and private individuals at the public consultations confirms the need for open and frank discussions about the political upheavals of the past.