Tropical Disturbance moves through Fiji

A heavy rain warning remains in place for the Northern Division, Lomaiviti and Lau Group.

Fiji is currently experiencing severe weather including heavy rain, strong winds and the risk of flooding in some areas.

Tropical Disturbance 01F, located about 80 kilometers North-northeast of Suva or 190 kilometers northwest of Moala is moving eastward at 20 kilometers per hour.

While the system is moving away from Fiji, it continues to bring a trough of low pressure that is causing cloudy conditions and rain. This weather pattern is expected to ease later today.

Residents in the affected areas can expect periods of heavy rain, occasional thunderstorms, and showers throughout the day.

Significant rainfall has already been recorded in the past 24 hours with Bukuya receiving 65.5 millimeters, Rarawai Mill 155 millimeters, Nadarivatu 135.5 millimeters and Lautoka Mill 70 millimeters.

The heavy rainfall poses serious risks including major flooding in low-lying areas, drainage systems, and small streams.



Irish crossings, properties, businesses and roads may also be affected, potentially disrupting traffic flow, power supply and essential services.

Flash floods are a particular concern in flood-prone areas such as Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki while landslides remain a risk near rivers and streams.

Strong winds are also expected in coastal areas of eastern Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and the Lau and Lomaiviti Groups.

These winds may make conditions hazardous for maritime activities with rough seas and moderate southwest swells forecasted.

For other parts of Fiji, Viti Levu, Kadavu, Vatulele, Beqa and nearby islands are experiencing cloudy skies with occasional showers.

The rest of Fiji is seeing mostly fine weather with a few isolated showers in some areas.

The Nadi Weather Office has issued a flood alert for areas near all major rivers across Fiji and a strong wind warning for the affected regions.

People are urged to take necessary precautions especially those in flood-prone and low-lying areas.

Fijians are advised to monitor weather updates and stay safe. Avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in areas at risk of flooding or rough seas.