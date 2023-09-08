Tower Insurance enhances parental leave benefits

Tower Insurance Fiji has launched new benefits for its staff.

The company is now offering 16 weeks paid maternity leave as well as four weeks paid leave for partners.

Country Manager, Joseph Magnus says, the changes have been welcomed by employees across Tower.

Magnus says their new parental leave benefits are already making a huge difference, as it’s allowing their people to plan for a better and more financially secure future.

Currently in Fiji mothers are only entitled to 14 weeks paid maternity leave for their first three children, for the fourth child onwards this entitlement drops to 50% of their salary.

Fathers are not currently entitled to parental leave and no parental leave is available for adoptions.

Tower’s parental leave policy also applies to adoptions.

Tower operates in New Zealand, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands and Fiji.

Magnus adds each country will now enjoy the same benefits.

The update is the latest in a suite of wellbeing initiatives being rolled out across Tower’s Pacific businesses including birthday leave, 22 days annual leave with the option to purchase eight additional days of annual leave and, 10 days wellbeing leave.