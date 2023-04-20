Tourism praises opening of Japan route

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association is thrilled with the resumption of direct flights from Fiji to Narita, Japan by Fiji Airways.

The FHTA says this used to be a vital market for Fiji before and with the right marketing approach can have many benefits for our tourism industry.

FHTA agrees that this is an essential step in re-establishing Fiji’s linkages to Asia.

It says the opening of routes to Japan and recently to Hong Kong is a clear indication of Fiji Airways’ commitment to re-connecting Fiji to the other parts of the world.

It further adds this is a welcome development for tourism operators eager to welcome visitors from this region.

FHTA says they are working closely with industry partners to keep Fiji a competitive destination, as well as strengthening the industry’s efforts to access the new and emerging markets.