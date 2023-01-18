Tourism Fiji looks into claims by Kiwi tourists

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill

Tourism Fiji is looking into claims by a group of Kiwi travellers who say they were left at a resort with power outages, shortage of drinking water and sub-standard food.

They had booked with the company Fiji Spring Break and were looking forward to the holiday at Beachcomber Island Resort.

However, this was not the case, and they stated it was the holiday from hell for them as there were many issues.

Article continues after advertisement

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says Spring Break is a long-established operation that has successfully operated in Fiji for a number of years without any issues, and they are working to find out what occurred.

Hill says they are not involved with Spring Break or the event, but they know the operators and are making inquiries.