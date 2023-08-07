Tourism Fiji boosting PR efforts in China

Since the China market came back, Tourism Fiji has taken awareness of the destination to the next level.

Tourism Fiji says Bloomberg Business Week China, Traveler Magazine and F Magazine have featured destination Fiji.

The feature included new branding pillars to inspire Chinese travellers with different travel interests for their next trip to Fiji.

Tourism Fiji says with these published articles, Fiji’s popularity as a premier holiday destination continues to grow within the Chinese market.

The total media coverage from these examples reached over two million Chinese travellers along with over $1.1 million equivalent advertising value.

Meanwhile, in partnership with COMO Laucala Island and InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, Tourism Fiji extended a warm welcome to a Chinese luxury group last week,

A group of 40 travellers enjoyed the Fijian hospitality during their stay in Fiji.