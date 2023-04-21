Thematic working group makes suggestions

Jiu Daunivalu says the land-based activity sector faces several challenges that are hindering its growth.

Understanding the current economic situation is vital to planning the way forward.

This has been highlighted by Fiji Crop Livestock Council Chief Executive Jiu Daunivalu while making a presentation at the 2023 National Economic Summit.

She says volatile sugar prices is one of the challenges for the sugar sector.

“Aging growers, I have seen the statistics, as you can see in the baseline report, and I think there are only 400 farmers below the age of 40. Other challenges include declining yield, poor soil fertility, declining cane quality, and the high cost of production and transportation.”



Fiji Crop Livestock Council Chief Executive Jiu Daunivalu

Daunivalu says to address the issues in the sugar sector, the thematic working group on land-based activity has suggested the continuation of subsidy programs reaching farmers directly and indirectly.

They have also suggested that support should be provided for diversification projects for the Fiji Sugar Corporation.