[File Photo]

A 15-year-old boy will appear in the Navua Magistrates Court today.

He is charged with allegedly raping an eight-year-old child.

The incident is reported to have taken place on February 8.

Police stated that the victim’s mother lodged a complaint at the Navua Police Station.

Both the accused and the victim are from the same settlement.

