Technical workshop crucial to ensure transparency: Kamikamica

Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs, and Communications Manoa Kamikamica

A technical workshop is crucial to encourage education, professional development, and the maintenance of high accounting, auditing, and ethical standards for its members and the accounting profession.

This was highlighted by Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs, and Communications Manoa Kamikamica while speaking at the Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants’ first technical workshop for 2023 yesterday.

He says as professionals in the discipline, it is important for FICA to remain relevant for the accounting profession to develop and operate in a real-time environment.

Kamikamica says a key milestone achievement was the enactment of the revised FICA Act and Regulations, which are now being enacted and came into force in June last year.

“With the new Act, there is a lot more accountability, which is positive for our industry.”

Kamikamica has urged participants to use this platform to network, share ideas, and learn best business practices for both professional and personal growth.