TC Yasa makes landfall ahead of schedule

Tropical Cyclone Yasa is currently making landfall on Bua, two hours ahead of its schedule, which was forecast and announced earlier today.

The Fiji Meteorological Services director, Terry Atalifo, has confirmed that it made landfall at 6pm.

Windy, a renowned weather site, says TC Yasa made landfall around 5pm.

Atalifo says the cyclone picked up speed and hence it made landfall earlier than anticipated.

“The eye has basically moved over the Western part of Bua province. The system moved a little bit quicker than anticipated, hence the system made landfall a little bit earlier.”

He says despite the two-hour difference given by the Fiji Meteorological Office, the important aspect was the warnings give.

“That is just a prediction and I think we captured really well, I think the most concerning area is the impacts associated with the system. Whether the system makes landfall an hour earlier or not, it doesn’t really matter here. The impacts of the system are what’s the most important thing here.”

On this track, at 11pm today the cyclone centre is expected to be located about 25km West-Northwest of Koro or about 130km North-East of Suva.

Further, at 11am tomorrow morning, the centre of TC Yasa is expected to be about 80km East of Moala or about 230km East of Suva.

The cyclone is moving southeast at about 18 km/hr.

A tropical cyclone warning remains in force for Vanua Levu and nearby smaller islands including Yadua, Galoa, Kia and Mali, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

This includes Matuku, Moala, Totoya and the Lomaiviti group and is now in force for Yacata, Cicia, Nayau, Lakeba, Oneata,Vanuavatu, Moce, Kabara, Namuka-i-Lau, Fulaga and Ogea.

A storm warning remains in force for the Yasawa Group, Northern and Eastern half of Viti Levu and Cikobia.

A gale warning remains in force for the Mamanuca group, the rest of Viti Levu, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands and the rest of Lau group.

A storm surge and damaging heavy swell warning remain in force for coastal waters of Rotuma, Yasawa and the Mamanuca group, Viti Levu, Vanua Levu and nearby smaller islands, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lomaiviti and the Lau group.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the whole of Fiji.

