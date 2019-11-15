TC Sarai surveys to begin once it is safe says PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama received a comprehensive briefing on Tropical Cyclone Sarai from the National Disaster Management Office this morning.

Based on the situation on the ground, Bainimarama has directed all arms of government to hold back on any surveys until it is safe to do so.

“I’ve recommended that they don’t do any survey right now, by air or by sea but there need to be some surveys done in areas affected.”

Bainimarama says this has to do with the safety of emergency responders and personnel who will be reaching out to affected communities.

He has assured affected communities the government is aware of their needs and is acting accordingly.

The Prime Minister also says the restoration of utilities such as electricity and water will take time and Fijians must be patient.

“They need water, they need electricity, of course, roads need to be cleared. Water and electricity will take a bit of time, we can all understand what they’re going through.”

Present in the briefing was the Health Ministry, the police and military as well as the Rural and Maritime Services.

The NDMO has now begun coordinating the various arms of government to mobilise and begin initial assessments in areas which are accessible on the two main islands.

Director, Vasiti Soko says they are receiving reports from the four Divisional Commissioners who are in contact with their network of people on the ground.