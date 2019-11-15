Restriction of Movement on Viti Levu to remain until 8pm

Given the severity of the category four system of Tropical Cyclone Harold, a restriction of movement on will be in place until 8 tonight.

Director for the National Disaster Management Office, Vasiti Soko says the restriction which is effective for the whole of Viti Levu will be lifted once the nationwide curfew kicks in.

“For all of Viti Levu, you are now on restricted movement with only emergency services allowed on the road. We ask that you please stay indoors so that we ensure your safety and the safety of you family.”

TC Harold has wreaked havoc in several areas, the Director highlighting that there were two people injured in Vusuya in Nausori.

“We can confirm that one has been released to home, one is in a stable condition and we are just awaiting an x-ray.”

Soko is urging Fijians to regularly monitor the weather reports, adhere to the advisories and ensure they refrain from crossing flooded waters.

The NDMO helpline is available on 915.