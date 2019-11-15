Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC HAROLD
Gusty winds experienced in the Northern Division|Labasa businesses to close at mid-day|Flood warning issued|Widespread flooding affects roads in Viti Levu: FRA|FRA urges Fijians not to cross flooded waters|Police deployed to Nausori following tornado claims|Strong wind and rain pick up in Nadi|TC Harold moving East-Southeast at 35km/hr|Central Division experiences heavy rain|Tropical Cyclone Harold continues to head our way|Malolo and Yasawa Islands brace for TC Harold|Flash flood warning in force for low lying areas|Non-essential civil servants to stay home today|Government is prepared for TC Harold: PM|
Full Coverage

TC Harold

Police deployed to Nausori following tornado claims

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 8, 2020 6:25 am
Roofs being blown off at Vusuya in Nausori [Source: Sonal Singh]

Police have been deployed to Vusuya in Nausori early this morning following reports of roofs being blown off by strong winds and fallen power posts.

The Central Police Command Center says they started receiving calls around 4am today.

They say officers are now on the ground carrying out their investigations.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News has also received multiple reports from residents within the area.

Speaking to FBC News, Sanjeet Singh of Vusuya says he woke up after he heard a loud noise outside his house and noticed that some power poles had fallen to the ground.

Less than five minutes than everything returned to normal again. So I went out to check around the neighborhood and I saw that my neighbor’s roof were gone, and next door my neighbor’s billiard table was blown off too.

Resident Sonal Jeet claims their roof was blown off this morning by a tornado, farms were destroyed and trees forcefully uprooted.

Another resident, Sereivalu Mo says the iron roofing that was stacked underneath their house was blown away.

He says people experienced a tornado around 2:30am.

EVACUATION CENTRES -Western

Eastern Division Evacuation Center

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.