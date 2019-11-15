Fallen trees and crop damage in Bua

Heavy rains and strong winds brought about by TC Harold has caused minor damage in some villages in the Bua province.

Kubulau District Representative Paulo Kolikata says they started experiencing the heavy rain and strong winds from early this morning.

The strong winds destroyed most of their cassava plantation as well as plantain and banana trees.

At Sawani Village in the district of Nadi, the strong winds felled some big trees in the village.

Village Headman Josua Ratumainaceva says at first they thought the cyclone was headed straight for Bua due to the strong winds they experienced.

Ratumainaceva told FBC News, that no one was injured and no homes were damaged when the trees fell.

There was some damage to farms and plantations.