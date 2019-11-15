26 Fijians sustain injuries during TC Harold

Twenty-six people are reported to have sustained injuries at the height of Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Twenty-five of these were minor injuries and these people have been treated and sent home, while one person was severely hurt and is undergoing surgery at the CWM Hospital in Suva.

Kadavu has been one of the worst hit Island as it was in the direct path of the Cyclone and the National Disaster Management Office says communication on the Island is expected to be back and running within an hour.

Article continues after advertisement

The P3 Orion aircraft from New Zealand will be carrying our aerial survey of the damage caused by TC Harold.

NDMO director Vasiti Soko says public safety remain paramount and all their Emergency Operations Centre are still operational.

6, 240 evacuees are still taking shelters are different evacuation centers.

Soko adds the health teams will be chlorinating water where necessary.

She adds they are still waiting for a report from the surveillance team in the Eastern Division.

The Director has also stressed that all protocols and restrictions in relation to COVID-19 are still in place.

There are still fifteen confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and the five tests that were done last night have all returned negative.

All the fifteen patients are in stable condition.

163 people are still in quarantine.