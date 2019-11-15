Home

25 evacuation centers activated

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
April 8, 2020 11:43 am
There are a total of 25 active evacuation centers as of this morning as Tropical Cyclone Harold continues to affect us. [Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

There are a total of 25 active evacuation centers as of this morning as Tropical Cyclone Harold continues to affect us.

There are 22 in the West and three centres in the Central division as of 7am.

There are 769 people taking shelter in 13 centres Lautoka, while in Ba there are 98 people in two centres.

Article continues after advertisement

Tavua has 120 people in three evacuation centres, there are two open in Nadi, with total no of 1,073 evacuees.

In Ra, there are 86 people in two evacuation centres.

There were two injuries reported from the Vusuya in Nausori where a tornado struck, with one person now released from the hospital.

Soko says people also need to be bear with Energy Fiji Limited and Water Authority of Fiji employees who will carry out work when it is safe.

Advisory from NDMO:
All of Viti Levu is now on RESTRICTED MOVEMENT the daylight hours with ONLY Emergency Services will be allowed on the road.
This is to avoid casualties as severe Tropical Cyclone Harold is currently a Category 4 system.
We are advising members of the public to PLEASE stay indoors for your own safety.

