Suvavou honored at Fiji Police Force's 150th anniversary

The landowners of Suvavou were honored for the provision of land to establish the first-ever police station in the Central Division at the Fiji Police Force’s 150th anniversary celebration.

Members of Yavusa kai Totogo were acknowledged for their contribution in the transfer of the force from Levuka to Suva following the relocation of the capital of Fiji in 1882.

The paramount chief, Turaga na Tui Suva Sanaila Mudunavosa, paid tribute to their members and leaders who were instrumental in the set-up of the force, while he acknowledged the vital role of officers in the safety and security of Fijians.

A hair-raising and spine-tingling traditional song and dance of welcome was performed by the officers to commemorate the event at the Central Police Station.

A plaque was also unveiled to commemorate the establishment of the first-ever station in Totogo.

The members of the Fiji Police Force with their colleagues from the friendly forces participated in a parade to mark the event from Totogo Police Station to Nasova Police Station.

The Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration is expected to officiate at the main celebration at Nasova Police Compound in Suva today.