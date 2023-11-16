Suva Retailers thank NDMO

A fallen tree during the Tropical Cyclone Mal

The Suva Retailers Association has thanked the National Disaster Management Office, Minister Sakiasi Ditoka, and Director NDMO Vasiti Soko for their quick response in preparations for Tropical Cyclone Mal.

President, Jitesh Patel says they acknowledge the efficiency with which the information was delivered to the public.

Patel adds that this enabled businesses to secure their shops, stock, and ensure the safety of their staff swiftly.

Article continues after advertisement

He also appreciates being informed about the progress of the depression that later developed into Tropical Cyclone Mal.

According to Patel, apart from NDMO, the media played an important role in keeping the public informed, and he is grateful for that.

He mentions that the regular weather updates and press statements were key for many business owners to make informed decisions and take precautionary steps.

The SRA urges all its members and the public to remain vigilant, stay informed, and stay safe during this cyclone season.