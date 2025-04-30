Survivor calls for child trauma support

Domestic Violence Survivor Akanisi Lebaivalu

There is a critical shortage of trained child psychologists in Fiji to support children who witness domestic violence.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali said that while some individuals claimed to be trained, the country lacks qualified specialists to deal with the deep trauma experienced by children who witnessed violence, particularly violence against their mothers.

Ali pointed out that witnessing violence against their mothers should have been recognised as a form of violence against children.

However, this was not fully understood in Fiji and was often overlooked in domestic violence response efforts.

Since its establishment in 1984, the FWCC had supported children affected by violence. But Ali noted that while crisis counsellors were trained to handle immediate cases, they were not trauma specialists.

“So there is nowhere to look and the psychologists that we have, they are general and not specifically for children. But we do look for them and we send them over there.”

Ali also acknowledged the Ministry for Women and Children’s efforts to improve training, but said it was not enough to meet the growing demand.

The FWCC had continued referring children to the limited number of specialists available, but Ali said the shortage had left many young victims without the care they desperately needed.

Meanwhile, Domestic Violence Survivor Akanisi Lebaivalu shared how her children continue to suffer emotional trauma after witnessing the abuse she endured at the hands of her father.

In a sit-down interview with FBC News, the mother of three revealed that her eldest daughter struggled after they left their abusive home.

For two weeks, her daughter would cry in class, prompting repeated calls from the school asking Lebaivalu to pick her up. When asked why she was so upset, the young girl admitted she feared her mother would leave too, leaving no one to care for them.

“There were nights I carried her for hours, just to assure her I wasn’t going anywhere.”

Since separating from her husband two years ago, she has focused on healing and creating a safe environment for her children. But the emotional scars remain. She said her two sons have become withdrawn and shy, and she worries they may struggle to stand up for themselves due to lingering fear.

Despite the challenges, Lebaivalu remains hopeful. She said her faith in God continues to guide her and she believes her children will overcome their trauma and achieve great things.

