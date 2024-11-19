Survey reveals growing number of informal settlements in Nasinu

A survey has revealed that new informal settlements are being formed in the Nasinu area.

The survey shows that there are currently 50 different squatter settlements in the area, but this is expected to increase in the coming months

Nasinu Town Council Executive Chair Felix Magnus says these new settlements are being created within the town’s boundary.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have 50; we have just completed the profiling of these informal settlements. However, we’ve noticed a few new ones forming. We are visiting these settlements and engaging with the residents.”

Magnus expressed concerns about overcrowding and other social issues in these communities.

Magnus acknowledged the landowners who continue to allocate their lands to settlers seeking a place to build homes.

However, he stresses the need for the landowners to be fairly compensated for their resources.

The most recent survey revealed that over 65,000 people reside in Nasinu, but Magnus believes the actual figure could be higher.