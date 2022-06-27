Suicide figures disconcerting: Kuruleca

There was one death by suicide every three days on average, between January and April this year.

Psychiatrist, Selina Kuruleca says these figures are disconcerting and scary as 36 people have completed suicide in the first four months of this year.

She says the figures raise questions as to what are we doing to assist those with mental health problems.

Kuruleca says while the majority of the cases are prevalent between the ages of 18 and 29, children below this age have also been attempting suicide.

“Our children should not be going down this road, unfortunately, they are so for me the responsibility comes back to us as parents. What are you doing, what are you doing that your child things that its ok to go and hurt themselves. What are you doing that you do not recognize that your child is not your normal self when they need help.”

She adds those going through mental health issues have avenues to seek help.