Students take part in tsunami preparedness drill

The drill is aimed at ensuring students and school staff are well-equipped to respond in the event of a tsunami or other natural disaster.

While addressing participants, Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro emphasized the importance of such preparedness exercises for schools across the country.

He adds the drill focuses on educating students on the immediate actions they should take in the event of a tsunami warning, including evacuation procedures and safety protocols.

Article continues after advertisement

Radrodro says this exercise also highlights the collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Education, school staff, and other stakeholders, such as the police, to ensure a coordinated and effective response.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Office, UNICEF, the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, and UNDP.