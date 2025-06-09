News

Strike hits Yaqara Pastoral

Riya Mala Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

February 17, 2026 12:10 pm

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations has confirmed that 34 workers at Yaqara Pastoral Company PTE Ltd in Tavua, members of the National Union of Workers (NUW), went on strike yesterday.

The industrial action comes amid concerns over unpaid employment entitlements, workplace safety, and breaches of agreed employment terms.

The NUW secured an overwhelming 81 percent strike mandate following a secret ballot held on Monday, 9 February 2026, demonstrating strong support among workers for action.

Article continues after advertisement

Ministry officials have met separately with the union and the employer, and both sides have agreed in principle to hold discussions aimed at resolving the dispute amicably.

Arrangements are underway to finalize the meeting date.

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says the Ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely and urged both parties to engage in constructive dialogue to maintain industrial harmony.

The strike marks a critical test for labour relations at Yaqara Pastoral, highlighting the ongoing importance of workplace compliance and workers’ rights.

 

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Strike hits Yaqara Pastoral

Fiji signs strategic partnership with APO to boost productivity

Committee approves $300,000 in funding to boost export

Semo Bypass nears opening

Digital training powers pineapple export

Field officers power agriculture’s growing GDP impact

Incomplete forms delay school assistance payments

People First denies ties to former FijiFirst leaders

Health reforms to focus on prevention and equity

Value-adding boosts income for woman farmer

BSP’s strength central to Fiji’s economic confidence

Chand targets growth of Parkour in Fiji

Leleiwasa eyes redemption after first cap

Marist introduces pool win incentives for men’s competition

Local athletes receives support ahead of 2028 Olympic Games

FNPF ensures Education Programs are fully accredited

FBCL charts strategic vision as Pacific multimedia hub

Market vendor’s 46-year journey of perseverance

Kakala crowned 2026 ACS Interhouse champions

Seruiratu declares clean break from former FijiFirst leaders

President urges 1987, 2000, 2006 voices to speak

Maharaj further remanded for alleged drugs and explosive possession

MoE boosts students support programs

Off-season vegetable shortage drives prices up

USP kicks off orientation for over 3000 students

Serevi and Tuwai to headline Legends Select Match at Marist 7s

Different role same passion for Nadolo

Constitutional review underway

PRF drives recycling solutions at Sydney forum

Drua 9th on standing after round 1

Global uncertainty shaping Fijis choices

Families urged to lead fight against drugs in rural areas

Marist pushing for Hong Kong squad naming at tournament

New framework boosts gender violence support in Pacific

Fiji Police appoints first female ACP

Xcon further remanded

Unity must be built, not assumed says President

Chand wins JM Snooker title

ACP Kasiano Vusonilawe confirmed as Police Operations Chief

Woman charged after joint drug raid in Delainavesi

Ministry strengthens Data-Driven decision making

Residents demand action as drains overflow

Communities celebrate reliable water supply

Sisters win big with sustainable business idea

New bill gives hope to rehabilitated offenders

Pricey vegetables fuel junk food turn

30 entrepreneurs set for boost

BSP bets big on tech and talent

Electric cars set for launch

Drua aim to start strong after round 1 setback

FRU opens China pathway for Deans stars

Welfare recipients empowered to start businesses

Rural areas get major push in public services

New partnership aims to boost waste management

Yaro Chiefs duo join Fiji 7s camp

Families struggle to feed kids healthy meals

Wastewater floods homes and streets in Naqiliso

Drua coach reflects on tough opening loss

Muslim World Cup dates announced

Transnational crime crackdown gets boost

Hackathon pitches show economic potential

Police 7s give back to the community

New export doors open for farmers

Unlicensed operators targeted in fisheries export probe

Illegal dumping forces extra pickups

Drua Skipper demands discipline shift

Singh urges mentorship for youth this Maha Shiv Ratri

Nemani takes helm at Suva Rugby

Chand proud despite aggregate defeat

FRU moves to protect players from exploitative overseas contracts

This is the platform for the season ahead: Manu

Ministry signals slow path to rent caps

Slow police response leaves villagers vulnerable

Yearly floods ravage Nabuna Flats

Fiji wins Miss Pacific Islands 2026

Diabetes strikes young Fijians

Drua falls to Moana Pasifika at the fortress

Rewa retain CVC title after goalless draw in Labasa

Villagers celebrate reliable drinking water

Vessel transfers under scrutiny

Tavua declared high-risk zone

Survivor shares life-changing stroke experience

Hollywood studios take aim at 'ultra-realistic' AI video tool

Drua Development wins Super Rugby curtain raiser

Fiji signals treaty shift on school punishment

Drug problem worsens amid enforcement gaps

Fans allowed on the field after Drua and Moana clash

Koronamaya 7s strengthens grassroots Rugby in Navosa

Rewa eye CVC glory in Labasa

Police explain controversial child handover incident

Six students linked to bus stand fight

Pacific rivalries reignites as Super Rugby season kicks off

No backpay for FNPF pensioners

Supply strain in Tamavua

Surge in online sextortion

Wasasala confident Bula FC improving ahead of third round

Deadly infection scare disrupts Nuffield services

Drua matches not available on Walesi app due to exclusive rights

Marist and FBC sign MoU to broadcast Fiji Bitter Marist 7s live

Baravilala reflects on tough PNG round as Bula FC eyes improvement

93 eateries issued violation notices

New counselling framework launched

Street crime dominates in January

World Radio Day honors broadcasters for connecting communities

Rain delays bypass works near Semo village

Fiji Airways showcases local chocolate

Four to front court for alleged fraud

Jail term for former ILSC secretary

Leadership Fiji marks 25 years with partnership

Laumape eager for Moana Pasifika debut

FBC to broadcast selected Friday night Super Rugby Pacific matches

Rewa focusing on finishing and cohesion

Influx of foreign workers raises human trafficking concerns

Police link drug crisis to deportee relapses

Nadi Declaration strengthens democratic commitments

Governor urges young innovators to shape economic future

Agri-Innovate Competition boosts entrepreneurship and market access

Radio continues to connect communities says Jahan

FCS showcases reform drive to Commonwealth delegates

Woman held over suspected grenade

Wage increase for FPFL staff

Ratu Suliano welcomes settlers but warns against illegal activity

$5 alleged bribe lands driver in more trouble

Traffic builds up as temporary bypass near Semo Village progresses

Karawalevu commits to Castres until 2029

Year four, same warriors

Samoa excited to make Super Rugby debut in Fiji

Same approach for Rewa

High salt consumption linked to rising hypertension and stroke

Counter Narcotics Bill must take holistic approach, public warns

Debate erupts over menstrual leave proposal

Magodro District villages support corporal punishment

Tourism Ministry in talks to stagger departure tax increases

Hearn expects Joshua return, but no guarantees

Fijians urged to avoid ‘SFCVIBE’ pyramid scheme

Fiji teams up with Sacramento State for inclusive education

Ocean governance talks held in Lisbon

Overnight push to reopen Semo route

Nabaro crosses path with rugby idol, savors the moment

Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek dies aged 48

EU Pumps $26 million into agriculture

Macuata divers hit hard by current seafood pricing

WAF moves to improve facilities for women

Community efforts credited for crime decline

42 sexual offences last month

Canadian police identify 18-year-old woman as suspect in mass school shooting

CVC pressure for Labasa

Fake Kava fears spark market outrage

Chinese Year of the Horse brings color and friendship

Fiji explores US College links

Drua stars boost Development side for AFRU curtain raiser

Majority back proposed electricity tariff adjustment

Rehabilitation key in proposed drug bill

Preventable vision loss demands urgent action

Relocation plan for flood-prone area in Serua

Jackson back Vocevoce switch ahead of Pacific clash

Moana Pasifika excited for "Battle of the Pacific" clash against Drua

Melbourne to host OFC Pro League round three

Drug accused man fails to appear in court

Investigators dig deep into Vatia drug case

Labasa hospital services temporarily relocated

$150,000 Toorak home destroyed by fire

Temporary bypass at Semo village progressing well

Pacific Transport implements bus exchange at Semo Slip

Drua ready to ignite Pacific rivalry in Round One

Kolitapa seeks support for Youth Olympic journey

Fiji assures Commonwealth on democratic stability

FNPF clarifies medical withdrawal eligibility

WAF flags safety concerns in labour law amendment

BSP surpasses $3B in loan portfolio

UK launches ‘All In’ initiative to combat violence against women

Labasa parking woes hit town, council acts

Fiji rugby legend Alivereti Dere passes away

UniFiji criticises Criminal Records Bill drafting

Qereqeretabua chairs CPA human rights side-event in Nadi

FHL secures 51 percent shareholding in Port Denarau Marina

Section of Queen’s Highway near Semo Village closed after culvert collapse

Road-drop occurs at Semo Village

School served notice following OHS probe

Drua trio visits Sabeto Sangam School

Young lives lost to NCD's

Lack of awareness among agencies risks children’s safety

Calls made for streamlined process for overseas workers

Rasova has a case to answer

Fiji pushes bamboo for sustainable industries

Fresh’et expands with sixth outlet in Laqere

33 in Team Fiji’s preliminary Commonwealth Games athletics squad

FHL secures 51 percent shareholding in Port Denarau Marina

Four debutants to start for Drua in opener

Ministry condemns horrific abuse of teenager

Taveuni sub-divisional hospital progressing well

Fiji reaffirms strong partnership with China

New cybercrime directorate to boost police response

Goundar Shipping fires intoxicated crew

Committees seek legal authority for early intervention

GCC supports new province to boost development

SCC launches ‘Return & Earn’ Centre to boost recycling

Mayanavanua expected to start

Bula FC slip to fifth place

Labasa to make use of home advantage in second leg of CVC