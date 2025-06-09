Strike hits Yaqara Pastoral

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations has confirmed that 34 workers at Yaqara Pastoral Company PTE Ltd in Tavua, members of the National Union of Workers (NUW), went on strike yesterday.

The industrial action comes amid concerns over unpaid employment entitlements, workplace safety, and breaches of agreed employment terms.

The NUW secured an overwhelming 81 percent strike mandate following a secret ballot held on Monday, 9 February 2026, demonstrating strong support among workers for action.

Article continues after advertisement

Ministry officials have met separately with the union and the employer, and both sides have agreed in principle to hold discussions aimed at resolving the dispute amicably.

Arrangements are underway to finalize the meeting date.

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says the Ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely and urged both parties to engage in constructive dialogue to maintain industrial harmony.

The strike marks a critical test for labour relations at Yaqara Pastoral, highlighting the ongoing importance of workplace compliance and workers’ rights.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.