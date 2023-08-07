Strategic Planning Office re-established

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Coalition Government has re-established the Strategic Planning Office to ensure better coordination and formulation of a robust development agenda.

Minister for Strategic Planning Professor Biman Prasad highlighted this during a meeting with the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana in Suva today.

Prasad says the Office will help formulate a new National Development Plan, and strengthen the policy and planning within Government.

He says this will also improve coordination among ministries and departments, appraisal and selection of public investment projects, monitoring and evaluation of projects, and improve coordination of development projects.

Prasad adds this will also strengthen national workforce planning and economic intelligence analysis.

He highlighted the need to advocate more on adaptation funding in specific areas like climate resilient infrastructure such as drainage, water and sanitation, seawalls, roads and bridges.