Stop blaming government for GCC building fire: Bainimarama

Prime Minister and Minister for iTaukei Affairs Voreqe Bainimarama has hit out at individuals claiming the fire that destroyed the Great Council of Chiefs Building in Nasese, Suva was lit intentionally by the government.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s ‘Noda Paraiminisita’ programme, Bainimarama said the investigation points to a lit mosquito coil as the possible cause of the fire.

He adds people need to take a step back because no one raises concerns when there are fires in schools and homes.

“I want to ask why are some people shedding tears about the fire that destroyed the GCC building, when most of those crying can’t even feel sorry about the fire incident that happened in RKS, destroying few floors of the school dormitory”.

The Prime Minister also hit out at a newspaper article implying that the fire at the GCC building was deliberately lit by someone on the 11th of last month.

Bainimarama confirms all iTaukei documents and holdings are safe at the Ministry’s storage room, whilst some are kept at the National Archives of Fiji as well as digital documents safeguarded by the government ITC unit.