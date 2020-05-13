SODELPA factions race to make submission

The future of the Social Democratic Liberal Party is hanging in the balance as the two factions that held simultaneous meetings yesterday will be racing to submit the names of the new appointments to the Registrar of Political Party at their earliest.

A faction of the SODELPA that held its management board meeting at Holiday Inn in Suva, claim their meeting was legitimate because they followed the party constitution.

The members at the second meeting which was held at Kshatriya Hall made similar claims.

The division within the party has also confused some of its supporters whose allegiance are now torn between the two factions.

Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka claims the meeting held at Kshatriya hall was the legitimate meeting according to the constitution.

“When you talk about legitimacy, it’s about the law and as far as I am concerned according to our constitution the notice for meetings has to be given out by the Secretary General of the Party.”

However, the acting General Secretary of the party Emele Duituturaga who was elected at the Holiday Inn meeting says theirs’ is also a legitimate meeting.

“I think this is going to be a role for the Registrar of Political Parties who has the responsibility of political parties, however, I think the court has made it quite clear that affairs of Political Parties belongs to the party.”

Duituturaga while acknowledging the division within the party says their supporters are also torn between the two factions.

“SODELPA is the most democratic Party. We have factions that take us to court. I guess the challenge for us is a lot of our differences are played out in public.”

Another bigger challenge on the Party’s hands is that they have only five days remaining to submit their nominations to the Registrar of Political Parties.

FBC News understands that Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu was appointed as Acting President, Ratu Luke Ratuvuki was appointed as acting Vice President while Adi Litia Qionibaravi was appointed as acting General Secretary in the meeting held at Kshatriya Hall.

The other faction is believed to have appointed Vijay Singh as Acting President, Ratu Jone Lesuma and Gina Pareti Rawalai as acting Vice President and Emele Duituturaga was appointed as acting General Secretary.