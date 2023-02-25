Singh attends International Sugar Cane Congress in India

[Source: Charan Jeath Singh/Facebook]

Minister of Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh and his senior officials were part of a weeklong Congress of the

International Society of Sugar Cane Technologies in Hyderbad, India, which concluded yesterday.

During this period, they got a firsthand experience of the whole processing stage at the mill and how farmers maintain their plantations.

They also toured around the stalls that were at the congress venue.

This also includes relevant technical sessions and networking with the vendors.

One of the common topics that was discussed during this session was the declining interest of farmers in this sector due to a lack of labor.

However, it was determined that the way forward was the mechanization of the planting of sugar cane.