Shocking domestic violence numbers revealed

Shamima Ali [middle] while releasing the figures

Over 6,700 domestic violence cases were recorded by the Fiji Womens Crisis center last year alone.

Coordinator Shamima Ali says these numbers are alarming .

While releasing the figures, Ali highlighted that they recorded 6,768 domestic violence cases, followed by child rape cases, 155 child sexual abuse cases, 100 child physical, verbal and emotional abuse cases.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that they also recorded 63 rape cases, 14 attempted rape cases, and 65 sexual harrassment cases.