Seruiratu skips comment on AG powers

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu (left), Attorney General Graham.

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu refuses to comment on the powers of the Attorney General.

Questions were put to Seruiratu after the government stated it had pushed to control the power rendered to the AG under the Constitution while putting forth the Constitution Amendment Bill 2025.

Seruiratu says he was in government at the time and had no reason to challenge it.

“We were part of the government, if whoever wanted to raise it, it would have come from the Opposition but it was not raised back then by the Opposition.”

He says he does not really have any comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, current Attorney General Graham Leung had said that one of the aims of amending the constitution was to revise the power of the AG.

