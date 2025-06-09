Semo Bypass nears opening

Safety concerns along the Queens Highway at Semo Village have forced urgent works, with a temporary bypass now nearing completion.

The new route is expected to open soon. It will restore access along one of the country’s busiest corridors.

The Fiji Roads Authority led the works with its contractors. The aim is to provide a safe alternative for families, workers and businesses who depend on the highway daily.

Semo Village headman Emosi Lalai shared that the FRA team has been on site since the start. He says crews have worked long hours to finish the bypass. Their steady presence, he adds, reassured villagers that the issue was being taken seriously.

Lalai states the quick response shows a strong focus on public safety. He thanked Government for acting without delay.

He also acknowledged the role of villagers. He says residents have assisted the public at designated drop-off and pick-up points during construction. It has been a shared effort to keep people safe and traffic moving.

Authorities are urging drivers to remain cautious. Motorists must follow all traffic advisories until the bypass is officially opened.

Government says public safety remains its top priority and that swift action in Semo reflects that commitment.

