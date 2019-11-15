School installs security cameras

In an effort to protect its investments, the Gujarat Education Society installed 60 new CCTV cameras at Mahatma Gandhi High School in Nabua, Suva.

Opening a new five million dollar complex at the school, Society President Kamlesh Kumar says the cameras will help monitor classrooms, corridor and entrances.

Kumar adds this will also ensure the safety of students and teachers.

“Our brand new computer lab now has 40 new PCs. We have also provided brand new PCs to all Heads of Schools, HODs, teachers and the administration office to use as well. Network switches are in place for internet connectivity and considerable funds have been spent on a backup and disaster recovery management software for the safeguarding of data.”

The President says they’ve had their fair share of challenges in moving a project of such magnitude forward, as their biggest obstacle was funding.

“All classrooms now have multimedia projectors as well to enhance teaching, not confined just to the blackboard. To protect this investment, 60 CCTV cameras have been installed around the school premises.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the Society is setting standards in education.

The Gujarat Education Society of Fiji operates four schools.