School infrastructure on the brink

Out of the 86 schools assessed in the Suva-Nausori corridor, 14 require urgent intervention due to severe overcrowding, inadequate sanitation and unsafe structures.

A government-commissioned assessment, done with support from Australia, also says another 40 have been identified as high-priority for upgrades, while 32 need infrastructure improvements that school management committees should consider.

The assessment paints a stark picture of deteriorating school conditions and the impact it is having on student safety and learning.

Overcrowding remains the most pressing issue, accounting for 40 per cent of the evaluation score. Some classrooms exceed capacity limits, forcing students into cramped, poorly ventilated spaces.

Water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities are also under strain, with many schools failing to meet basic student-to-toilet ratios.

Structural integrity, disability access and disaster resilience were also assessed, revealing widespread maintenance failures, lack of accessibility features and inadequate cyclone-proofing measures.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says education is central to Fiji’s National Development Plan, and the findings provide a clear path for modernizing schools with a focus on safety, inclusivity and resilience.

He states that every child must have access to quality education in a secure learning environment.

“The report identifies the immediate work that is required by the schools for the Education Master Infrastructure Plan is being developed on a longer term.”

The implementation of the recommended actions for the work in the report will ensure that existing schools will continue to serve the children of Fiji while the structural and layout works continue for the Master Plan.”

Outgoing Australian High Commissioner Ewen McDonald urges swift action to fix overcrowding and substandard facilities.

“This report provides a comprehensive engineering assessment of 86 schools in the Suva and Nausori area, providing a baseline of information that is critical for making informed decisions about where to best prioritise future support.”

The report categorizes schools into three priority levels; those needing immediate intervention, those requiring upgrades to meet compliance standards and those with structurally sound buildings but in need of investment.

It also recommends thorough assessments before any construction begins, ensuring long-term solutions rather than temporary fixes.

With the data now in hand, the challenge lies in translating the findings into action.

The government’s response will determine whether students continue learning in unsafe conditions or finally receive the facilities they deserve and need.

The Australian government will be funding the upgrading and rehabilitation of the schools assessed.